Fortnite Update 43.10 Patch Notes – Buggy Boss, New Sprites, and Treasure Hours

The November 12 Fortnite update is here, and there’s already a new Captain to take on in Treasure Hunters. Epic Games also revealed what’s coming to Crossbones Isle this weekend, including another round of Treasure Hours. Here are the biggest changes in the Fortnite update 43.10 patch notes.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The November 12 Fortnite Update 43.10 is live, and One Piece’s Buggy is now a boss at the new Buggy’s Beachhead POI. If you’re jumping into Battle Royale today, you can head straight to the new Captain’s location and defeat him to get the Special Buggy Ball and Lever Action Shotgun.

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There’s also a good reason to go after the other bosses on Crossbones Isle. Boss weapons are now guaranteed to drop when you defeat a boss. Some of the season’s Exotic weapons can also show up in Chests, and Epic teased that there’s a Chest that holds them all.

Screenshot: Epic Games

After being missing for weeks, the Cursed Kelper Sprite is finally available now, while the new Mini Miku, Squiplash, and the secret rare Zero Point Sprite are coming on Sunday, November 15. The update also adds a visual effect when a Cursed Sprite’s curse is active, so it’s easier to tell when the water is damaging you.

New Sprite Release date What it does Cursed Kelper November 12 Increases your chances of finding rare Sprite variants. Mini Miku November 15 Gives you a Friendship Bubble when you emote with other players. Squiplash November 15 Releases healing smoke when your health is low. Secret rare Sprite November 15 Epic teased that it may give you Zero Point Dash charges that regenerate.

When Is the Next Fortnite Treasure Hour?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite Treasure Hours start Saturday, November 14, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. This weekend’s event boosts Cursed Sprites, which increase your chances of finding rarer Sprite variants while you carry one. You’ll also drop in with Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG during the event.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the Fortnite Pirate Token will have boosted drop rates, as Epic did not mention it in the patch notes.

November 14 session Pacific Time Eastern Time UTC First session 11 AM PT 2 PM ET 7 PM UTC Second session 6 PM PT 9 PM ET 2 AM UTC on November 15

If you’re playing for the Pirate Token, Epic’s patch notes confirm a boost for Cursed Sprites. A Pirate Token drop-rate boost for November 14 is still unconfirmed.

When Do Miku and Teto Come to Crossbones Isle?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto arrive at Friendship Villa on Sunday, November 15. Both Captains are friendly, so you can go straight to the villa to visit them. The Leekcapper and Flapjack Rifle are also joining the loot pool, and the third Treasure Map Fragment will be available this weekend.

Fortnite 43.10 Bug Fixes and Quality-of-Life Changes

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the more useful changes in this patch is that the Chest icon now shows whether the loot is above or below you. To see the new arrows, turn on Visualize Sound Effects under Settings → Audio → Sound. Epic also made the sound indicators easier to see, increased the contrast of undiscovered areas on the minimap, and added more variety to the Battle Bus music.

Locker: Use the Grid Density button next to the search bar to switch between large, medium, and small tiles. The up and down arrows now scroll a full page at a time, including on the Emote Wheel.

Use the Grid Density button next to the search bar to switch between large, medium, and small tiles. The up and down arrows now scroll a full page at a time, including on the Emote Wheel. PC: The Epic Games Launcher has a High Quality Assets download option under Fortnite’s settings. The patch also addresses DirectX crashes and hangs, a memory leak when returning to the Lobby, and a Performance Mode issue affecting the Low mesh setting.

The Epic Games Launcher has a High Quality Assets download option under Fortnite’s settings. The patch also addresses DirectX crashes and hangs, a memory leak when returning to the Lobby, and a Performance Mode issue affecting the Low mesh setting. Treasure: Weekly Gold Outfit Chests now have an updated opening animation that makes them easier to tell apart from Pirate Shop Access drops. Epic also fixed a bug that could make you move or crouch to land the last hit on a Buried Chest.

Weekly Gold Outfit Chests now have an updated opening animation that makes them easier to tell apart from Pirate Shop Access drops. Epic also fixed a bug that could make you move or crouch to land the last hit on a Buried Chest. Weapons and Sprites: Swapping back to a weapon after interrupting its reload now preserves your reload progress. The Hammer Assault Rifle camera shake, Chester’s fall damage immunity after using a vehicle, and missing XP from Sprite Dust Console purchases also received fixes.

Swapping back to a weapon after interrupting its reload now preserves your reload progress. The Hammer Assault Rifle camera shake, Chester’s fall damage immunity after using a vehicle, and missing XP from Sprite Dust Console purchases also received fixes. Controls and mobile: Epic fixed diagonal drift on two controller presets, made the Inventory and Map toggles rebindable, and restored the option to pick up a teammate while reviving them on mobile.

Epic fixed diagonal drift on two controller presets, made the Inventory and Map toggles rebindable, and restored the option to pick up a teammate while reviving them on mobile. Cosmetics: The patch fixes visual issues with several cosmetics, including Leon S. Kennedy, Venom, Portgas D. Ace, and the Tony Tony Chopper Sidekick.

For the full list of changes, check out the official Fortnite 43.10 patch notes on .