Fortnite Gold Sprites Release Date and When You Can Unlock Them

Epic Games added Gold Sprites to Fortnite in the November 12 Captain’s Day update, but you can’t unlock them just yet. Here’s when Gold Sprites go live in the battle royale and the full list of variants you’ll be able to find.

When Do Gold Sprites Come to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to Epic Games, Gold Sprites will be available to unlock in Fortnite on Sunday, November 22, 2026, when Oscar arrives for Captain’s Day. If you’re jumping into the battle royale and wondering why you haven’t found a Gold Sprite yet, the November 12 update only added the variants to the game’s files ahead of their release.

Videos by VICE

Although the new variant were technically included in the list of 25 new Fortnite Sprites added in today’s patch, they are currently disabled. Epic will enable them in next week’s Captain’s Day update.

All 14 Fortnite Gold Sprites – Full List

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are 14 Gold Sprites in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season so far. More Sprites could get Gold variants later, although the season ends on December 5, so this might be all we’re getting.

Here’s the full list of Gold Sprites that are being added on November 22:

Gold Barry O’Fish Sprite

Gold Plundarrgh Sprite

Gold Wayfinder Sprite

Gold Mini Miku Sprite

Gold Re-Pete Sprite

Gold Halfpeel’d Sprite

Gold Squiplash Sprite

Gold Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Gold Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite

Gold Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Gold Chester Sprite

Gold Exmarks Sprite

Gold Kelper Sprite

Gold Sir Oscar the Second Sprite

When Do Gold Sprites Come to Fortnite?

Gold Sprites will be available to unlock in Fortnite on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET, when Oscar’s Captain’s Day update goes live.

Here’s when you can start looking for Gold Sprites in your region. All dates and times are local:

Fortnite Gold Sprites Release Times

Region Release date Release time US West (PT) Sunday, November 22 4 AM US Central (CT) Sunday, November 22 6 AM US East (ET) Sunday, November 22 7 AM UK (GMT) Sunday, November 22 12 PM Central Europe (CET) Sunday, November 22 1 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, November 22 9 PM Eastern Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 22 11 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, November 23 1 AM

What Do Gold Sprites Do in Fortnite?

Interestingly, the new variant is called “Liquid Gold” in the game’s files, which could be a reference to its new texture. As for their power, the Treasure Hunters Gold Sprites work the same way they did in Chapter 7 Season 3. They give players 3× XP from eliminations.