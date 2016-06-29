Hear Frameworks’ Crushing Sophomore Album, ‘Smother’

Photo: Britain Weyant

Frameworks lack the stagediveable breakdowns of their hardcore contemporaries like Touché Amoré, and they’re too loud and aggressive to be listened to as textural background music á la This Will Destroy You. The Gainesville band instead occupies the unique space between—creating serene moments that make seamless but seismic shifts into abrasive intensity.

Frameworks flexed their songwriting prowess on their 2014 debut, Loom, which incorporated screamo, emotional hardcore, and, well, whatever you want to call it, it was fucking loud. Following a teaser EP released this February, the band is back with a crushing sophomore full-length, Smother. The album sees Frameworks continuing to push the limits of what can be reasonably contained within the confines of their sound. A thoroughly impressive display of force from the Florida five-piece.

Listen to Smother in its entirety below. The album is out on July 8 via Deathwish and you can pre-order a copy from the band’s website. Frameworks is on tour soon. Dates below.

July 6 – Savannah, GA – Dollhouse

July 7 – Charlotte, NC – The Odd Room

July 8 – Boston, MA – Democracy Center

July 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Silent Barn

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Pharmacy

July 11 – Baltimore, MD – The Depot

July 12 – Richmond, VA – House Show

July 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Willies Underground Funk House

July 15 – Gainesville, FL – The Atlantic – record release show (free)