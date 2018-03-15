VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

French 75 with Green Dragon Recipe

By

French 75 with Green Dragon Recipe
Share:

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1 ounce|30 ml simple syrup
1 ounce|30 ml lemon juice
1 ounce|30 ml cannabis-infused Ford’s gin (or non-infused dry gin)
4–5 ounces|113-142 ml Champagne or sparkling wine

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake hard for ten seconds and strain into a champagne flute.
  2. Top with a few ounces of Champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.

This recipe appears in our second cookbook ‘BONG APPÉTIT,’ out October 2018.

From Bong Appetit: Cannabis Cocktails

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE