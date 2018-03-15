French 75 with Green Dragon Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
1 ounce|30 ml simple syrup
1 ounce|30 ml lemon juice
1 ounce|30 ml cannabis-infused Ford’s gin (or non-infused dry gin)
4–5 ounces|113-142 ml Champagne or sparkling wine
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake hard for ten seconds and strain into a champagne flute.
- Top with a few ounces of Champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.
This recipe appears in our second cookbook ‘BONG APPÉTIT,’ out October 2018.
