French 75 with Green Dragon Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1 ounce|30 ml simple syrup

1 ounce|30 ml lemon juice

1 ounce|30 ml cannabis-infused Ford’s gin (or non-infused dry gin)

4–5 ounces|113-142 ml Champagne or sparkling wine

Directions

Combine first three ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake hard for ten seconds and strain into a champagne flute. Top with a few ounces of Champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.

This recipe appears in our second cookbook ‘BONG APPÉTIT,’ out October 2018.

From Bong Appetit: Cannabis Cocktails

