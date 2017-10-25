Fried Frog Legs Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
4 frog legs
½ cup|100 grams wheat semolina flour
2 large eggs
3 chard leaves, washed and thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup|100 ml olive oil
vegetable oil, for frying
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Whisk the eggs in a medium bowl. Place the semolina flour in a separate bowl. Dip the frog legs in the eggs(whole, with claws), then in the flour, shaking off excess.
- Heat 2 inches vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Fry the legs until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.
- Meanwhile, make the garlic sauce (mojo de ajo): Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over low heat with the garlic for about 5 minutes. Cool slightly.
- To serve, place the chard leaves on a platter. Top with the frogs’ legs and drizzle with the garlic sauce.
