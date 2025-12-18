From Coachella to the Sphere: Tony Kanal Details No Doubt’s Comeback From Nine-Year Hiatus

No Doubt has had an exciting couple of years, and they’re gearing up to make the next one just as promising. After a nine-year hiatus, the Gwen Stefani-fronted 90s icons got back together to perform at Coachella 2024. Their sets were packed with hits like “It’s My Life” and “Don’t Speak”. But, they also unearthed deep cuts like “Bathwater” and “End It On This”.

After Coachella, they reunited to play the FireAid benefit concert in January 2025. In October, the band announced a six-date residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Barely three days later, those dates increased to 18. All 12 dates in May have since sold out, but it looks like there are still tickets available for the six new June dates as of this writing.

No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal spoke with Consequence in December 2025, sharing details about the process of headlining The Sphere. He also shed light on the moment it finally sank in that the band was back together for real. Apparently, there was a eureka moment while they were under the Coachella stage, about to go on.

“There’s nobody else except the four of us,” he said. “And you’re looking at each other, and you’re like, ‘Oh s***, it’s about to go down.’”

No Doubt Has a Big Year Ahead of Them, But They’re Back in Fine Form

The last time No Doubt went on an actual tour or played more than a couple of festival slots was in 2012. Before that, there hadn’t been any new music since Rock Steady in 2001. Then, in 2004, Gwen Stefani started her solo career, which marked the first long hiatus for No Doubt.

But having them back in 2026 is a long-awaited treasure for diehard fans. Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont still have a similar energy together as they did in the 90s, according to a review of their second Coachella weekend. While middle age has forced some changes to their live show, they’ve settled well into their new energy. Notably, they still have the chemistry of their early work.

According to Kanal, planning for a residency at The Sphere is “daunting.” But, overall, still exciting. “We started the creative process months ago, and we are deep in it now,” he said. “You think that you have a lot of time, but you don’t, and you really have to make decisions ahead of time so they can start building the content and rendering it in that very high-res way they need to do it for that place.”

Fortunately, the setlist came together without incident, and No Doubt is familiar with the creative director working with The Sphere. Baz Halpin, CEO of Silent House Group, designs the immersive graphics and imagery for The Sphere residencies. Bands like the Eagles, U2, and the Backstreet Boys. In 2009, Halpin also did creative work on No Doubt’s summer tour. Clearly, they’re in good hands.

