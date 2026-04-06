Gen Z Might Turn Down Your Job Offer If It Doesn’t Come With Ozempic

Ozempic has apparently made it all the way into job negotiations, which feels very 2026. Younger workers are still asking about salary, health insurance, and how many days they’re allowed to be a person outside the office. Now, a growing number are also looking at whether an employer will cover GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, because, of course, a medication that can cost a fortune would end up in the same mental bucket as PTO and dental.

According to a new ZipHealth survey of 1,004 U.S. workers conducted in March 2026, 47% of Gen Z said GLP-1 coverage would sway their choice between two similar jobs. Nine percent said they’d take a pay cut to work somewhere that offers that coverage. Across all workers, 51% said GLP-1 medication coverage should be a standard benefit, and 54% said they’d give up at least one workplace perk to get employer-covered treatment. Thirteen percent said they’d sacrifice a full week of PTO. Which is a little sad, but also completely believable.

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That stat says a few things at once. First, these drugs have moved out of celebrity gossip and into regular adult decision-making. Second, healthcare in this country remains such a disaster that people are weighing access to a prescription drug against vacation time. Third, employers love bragging about snack walls and wellness initiatives, right up until workers want benefits that cost real money.

Some Gen Z Workers Want Ozempic Included in the Job Offer

The survey also gets into the part that companies love to fumble, which is basic human sensitivity. Among Gen Z workers, 58% said they felt uncomfortable discussing weight management goals with HR, 53% felt uncomfortable disclosing GLP-1 use, and 38% had kept their weight-loss efforts private at work. Across all workers, only 1 in 10 said they’d disclose GLP-1 use to a new employer. Seventeen percent said they’d felt judged, stigmatized, or excluded at work because of their weight or weight-loss efforts. Another 17% worried GLP-1 use could change how managers or coworkers viewed their discipline or professionalism.

That’s the part employers should probably sit with for a minute. Workers want access, but many still don’t trust the office enough to speak plainly about why. And honestly, can you blame them? Weight is still one of those topics people claim to handle with compassion until they’re in a conference room, then someone’s “discipline” comes under scrutiny just based on their body type.

The survey is about benefits, but the real subject is access. Specifically, who gets it, who stays silent about needing it, and why so much of American healthcare still runs through your payroll department.