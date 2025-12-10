Gene Simmons Has ‘Humbly’ Apologized for Hurtful Comments After KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley’s Death

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons doesn’t exactly boast a gentle disposition. Even he is willing to admit, however, that he crossed a line with some comments about Ace Frehley, following the guitarist’s death.

In a recent interview with the NY Post, Simmons weighed in on Frehley’s health. “He refused [advice] from people that cared about him, including yours truly, to try to change his lifestyle,” Simmons said. “In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs—I’m not a doctor—doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart.”

The comments caused some serious backlash, understandably. Simmons has now hit reverse on those words and offered an apology. “On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used. I humbly apologize,” he wrote in an X/Twitter post.

“My hand to God i didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone,” he added. “Again, I apologize. I’ve always loved Ace. Always.”

Ace Frehley died on October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley passed away on October 16 in Morristown, N.J. He was 74. The KISS musician suffered a fall in September. This caused a brain bleed. Over the next few weeks, his condition did not improve. Ultimately, his family made the painfully challenging decision to take him off life support.

The Morris County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled Frehley’s death an accident due to blunt trauma injuries to his head caused by the fall. They explained that no one performed an autopsy on Frehley.

The department stated they were doing a toxicology screening and an external body examination. The rep also said that they wouldn’t be able to finalize a cause of death until after the toxicology report is completed. They stated this could take a few weeks.

Ace Frehley was laid to rest in a private funeral one week after his death

Simmons and KISS guitarist/singer Paul Stanley released a joint statement, paying tribute to their late bandmate. “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” they wrote. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.

“He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,” the statement added. “Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”