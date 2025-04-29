‘GeoGuessr’ is Almost on Steam – You Just Have to Wait a Little Longer

It’s an incredibly popular game with Twitch streamers and YouTubers alike: drop into a location, and try to figure out where you are in the world as fast as possible. Yes, we’re talking GeoGuessr. The game has been out for over a decade now, almost as long as the technology it relies on, Google Street View. And now, finally, GeoGuessr is about to have its Steam release. Just not this month.

Sorry, GeoGuessr fans hoping for a dedicated release tomorrow to play on their Steam Decks. The game’s Steam edition has a new release window with no confirmed release date, and it’s beyond April. But there’s still a silver lining for all you eager globe-trotting gamers: You can expect GeoGuessr: Steam Edition just in time for the game’s birthday.

‘GeoGuessr: Steam Edition’ is almost ready. For real

Screenshot: GeoGuessr

In a new announcement, the GeoGuessr team revealed that GeoGuessr: Steam Edition has moved to May “to ensure a convenient way to link existing GeoGuessr browser accounts to Steam.” No specific release date yet, although the team promises to announce the game’s official launch date soon. For now, a May launch would line up GeoGuessr: Steam Edition for the game’s May anniversary. Making it a nice cornerstone to mark 12 years of location guessing around the world.

GeoGuessr: Steam Edition takes a particular focus on multiplayer duels. Players will compete against each other to figure out where they’ve been randomly placed in the world. The release includes a competitive ranked ladder. Although you’ll need to purchase a Steam Pass to enjoy the game’s full multiplayer experience. Still, the free version promises access to the game’s amateur division, as well as unranked team duels, meaning newcomers can still get a great sample of GeoGuessr‘s incredibly addictive gameplay before purchasing full access.

And yes, GeoGuessr: Steam Edition will support crossplay against browser players. So, no worries if your GeoGuessr pals prefer playing in Chrome. You’ll still be able to enjoy the game together.

Eager to hop in on the fun now? You might want to before the game’s Steam release causes a mini-GeoGuessr renaissance. Head on over to the game’s official website to sign up in your browser. A limited, restricted version of the game can still be played for free, although you’ll have to purchase a monthly or annual pro membership to fully enjoy the game. Otherwise, players can also enjoy a free alternative to the game called OpenGuessr, all without paying a cent.