Stop, Sit, and Witness All the Highlights from Glastonbury 2016

And so, Glastonbury weekend has finally come to an end. People loved, people who voted to stay in the EU lost, and your da had the time of his life by the looks of it. A lot of great music happened, too—Kano delivered a cathartic and career-defining set on Friday evening against a surreal post-referendum backdrop of shock and disbelief, Adele made an average of 60,000 people weep in unison, and Muse were also there. But when you have a festival the size of a small town containing upwards of 60 stages, it’s difficult to keep on top of everything—especially as an outsider looking desperately in, waiting for iPlayer to buffer while you console yourself with thoughts of how at least you can shower and go to the toilet whenever you goddamn please.

Well, it’s no good. You’re going to feel awful so you might as well accept it. The country is on fire, and your FOMO is going to be even further off the charts than usual, so you might as well bring some structure and efficiency to it by digesting all the best moments in one place. Brace yourself, because here they are.

Videos by VICE

BBK STORMING THE PYRAMID STAGE ON MOUNTAIN BIKES

Make no mistake: Skepta performing on the main stage at the UK’s biggest festival is legendary. By the time he shut down The WOW stage last year, he had already successfully transformed the anything goes bursts of energy of a grime rave into a more traditional gig, but this year saw him take that to even greater heights. But bigger stage, larger circle pit, and higher percentage of straw hat-wearing dads in the audience aside, it still felt like a Skepta show. He brought out Novelist and Jammer, Jammer did “Murkle Man,” and BBK bowled onto the stage riding mountain bikes. Start as you mean to go on.

GRIMES DELIVERING ONE OF THE GREATEST POP SHOWS EVER

GRIMES AND HER CREW

*~ GLASTONBURY ~* pic.twitter.com/B4QOGswPdN

Back in May, Grimes’ performance of “Flesh Without Blood” on Jimmy Fallon indicated that her post-Art Angels live shows were quickly becoming some of the most magical events a human can witness. On Sunday, Grimes bowled onto The Park Stage at Glastonbury in a long leopard-print coat along with her collaborator HANA and group of accompanying dancers, and did what she did best – which is to blur the boundaries of what makes a “pop” show in 2016. The synchronised dance routines. That lighting. Those harmonies… The whole performance isn’t online, unfortunately – presumably because it was impossible to film due to cosmic interference – but you get the gist from the short clip above.



LCD SOUNDSYSTEM BEING LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

LCD Soundsystem are playing at our house.https://t.co/cODJAPkWsD https://t.co/ZzDctDvF9S

There is a reason people lost their minds when LCD Soundsystem reunited after a five-year hiatus. Despite waves of criticism from those who were concerned James Murphy was in danger of ruining a good thing, the fact remains: LCD Soundsystem are good as fuck live. Should they still be playing shows in 2016? Is it authentic to tour again after calling it quits with a spectacular string of performances at New York’s Terminal 5 and a massive show at Madison Square Garden in 2011 (which then became the subject of a documentary called Shut Up and Play the Hits)? Is it possible to retain your edge while technically at a reunion show? Five seconds into “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House” and, honestly, who even cares.

LADY LESHURR: QUEEN OF FESTIVAL CALL AND RESPONSES

There are many reasons why I, personally, am currently suffering from Glastonbury FOMO. Yes, I have been the only person at the Noisey desk for almost week. Yes, redirected emails are slowly shaving years off my life as the country burns around me. But watching Lady Leshurr merking her way through “Queen’s Speech 4”, without pause or error, like the Brienne of Tarth of bars, has really pushed me over the edge. There is nothing more depressing than sitting in front of a laptop doing a one-person call and response of “Brush your what?” “Brush your teeth!”

THE FESTIVAL-WIDE DAVID BOWIE SING ALONG

Amazing @BowieGlasto2016 #Glastonbury #BowieFamily #bowietribute pic.twitter.com/vSu4zhjM8k

Glastonbury featured several David Bowie tributes – a cover of “Moonage Daydream” by The Last Shadow Puppets, an orchestral performance of Philip Glass’ fourth symphony (which is based on Bowie’s album Heroes), not to mention the Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt placed proudly atop the Pyramid Stage all weekend. But if anything will force you to reach for the Kleenex it’s a load of strangers singing in unison apropos of nothing.

In scenes that recall those back in January – when hundreds of people poured into the streets of Brixon, and all across the UK, to mourn the loss of The Thin White Duke – a group at Glastonbury encouraged tributes to Bowie with a mini-stage they dubbed Glastonbowie. If you haven’t cried enough already today, you can watch a festival-wide singalong of “Life on Mars” (above) and “Rebel Rebel” (below).

Full sets from across the weekend are up on BBC iPlayer.

Follow Emma on Twitter.