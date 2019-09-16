Our Favourite Illustrators Drew Us Some Global Climate Strike Placards

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

This Friday, the 20th of September, is the Global Climate Strike.

Videos by VICE

Fairly self-explanatory, but for those of you unfamiliar with the concepts of either “striking” or “the environment”: the world is in the midst of a potentially devastating climate crisis, so to encourage governments around the world to upgrade their tactics from doing basically nothing to actually doing something, the kids who’ve spent the past year missing school once a month as part of the Fridays for Future movement are calling on adults to join them this week for a day of global action.

You can read how and where and when to take part here, but first: you’re going to need a protest placard to take along with you. The quality of signs at previous protests has been high, and if you’re not particularly artistic, I can see that this might be intimidating. Which is why we asked six of our favourite VICE UK illustrators to design some for you.

Download these images, print these off, stick them to something hardy like an old shoe box, and take them along with you so you can wave them around while you demand climate justice. The WeTransfer download link for the hi-res images is here, but you can check them out first below.