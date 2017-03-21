Goat Cheese Flan Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

2 cups|500 ml goats milk

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

1/2 cup|125 grams aged goats cheese

1/2 cup|125 ml evaporated milk

1/2 cup|137 grams triple cream goats cheese

1/2 teaspoon|1 gram kosher salt

1 1/2 vanilla beans, scraped

6 whole eggs

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup plus 6 tablespoons|213 grams granulated sugar

fancy olive oil, for garnish

flake sea salt, for garnish

pomelo segments, for garnish

tarragon, for garnish

Directions

1. Combine the milk, cream, cheeses, evaporated milk, salt, and vanilla in a medium pot. Place on low flame or induction burner, and cook, stirring occasionally, going no higher than 160°F, about 40 minutes, making sure all ingredients combine, but doesn’t separate the milk.

2. Heat the oven to 300°F. In a large bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs together until the sugar is dissolved. Slowly add the milk to the eggs, whisking in a little at a time, until fully incorporated, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Pour into 10 (8-ounce) ramekins. Place the ramekins into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and place the baking dish into the oven. Pour boiling water into the baking dish so that it comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until set, about 45 to 50 minutes.

3. Garnish with fancy olive oil, coarse sea salt, pomelo segments, and tarragon.