Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients



½ cup Chung Jung One Gochujang Korean Chili Sauce

½ cup|125 ml apple juice

¼ cup|60 ml maple syrup

2 tablespoons espresso or strong coffee

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cooked 6 to 7 pound|2722 to 3175 gram, bone-in cooked ham

Directions

Heat the oven to 380°F|195°C. In a mixing bowl, combine the apple juice, chili sauce, maple syrup, espresso, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk the glaze until smooth. Lay the ham on a cutting board. Using a chef’s knife, make slits 1⁄4 inch deep into the surface of the ham in a crosshatch pattern, approximately 2 inches apart. Place the ham onto a sheet pan, flesh side down. Using a silicone brush, generously brush the glaze over the ham. Place the ham into the middle rack of the oven. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting every 20 minutes. If the surface of the ham begins to burn, turn the heat down and cover the ham with a sheet of aluminum foil. Remove ham from the oven. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Serve remaining gochujang glaze in a ramekin on the side.

