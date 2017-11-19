VICE
Gochujang-Glazed Ham Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup Chung Jung One Gochujang Korean Chili Sauce
½ cup|125 ml apple juice
¼ cup|60 ml maple syrup
2 tablespoons espresso or strong coffee
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cooked 6 to 7 pound|2722 to 3175 gram, bone-in cooked ham

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 380°F|195°C.
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the apple juice, chili sauce, maple syrup, espresso, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk the glaze until smooth.
  3. Lay the ham on a cutting board. Using a chef’s knife, make slits 1⁄4 inch deep into the surface of the ham in a crosshatch pattern, approximately 2 inches apart.
  4. Place the ham onto a sheet pan, flesh side down. Using a silicone brush, generously brush the glaze over the ham. Place the ham into the middle rack of the oven.
  5. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting every 20 minutes. If the surface of the ham begins to burn, turn the heat down and cover the ham with a sheet of aluminum foil.
  6. Remove ham from the oven. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Serve remaining gochujang glaze in a ramekin on the side.

