A Godzilla Hotel is Invading Tokyo

’s special rooms officially open on

April 24

.

If you’ve ever dreamed of coming face to face with Godzilla , you may finally get your wish at the daikaiju-themed hotel opening in Tokyo this spring. According to The Telegraph , the 30-story Hotel Gracery will feature a Godzilla Room , decked out with film memorabilia, and a Godzilla Viewroom , with a window that looks out to a massive head of the famous reptile. The project is no coincidence: Hotel Gracery sits atop the Toho Cinema , the film company that released the first Godzilla film in 1954, and is in production on a new installment set for release in 2016. The hotel