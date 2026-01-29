Google Launches a Cheaper AI Plan. Here’s What We Know About It.

Google AI Pro was all right and everything, but at $20 per month, it wasn’t exactly winning the war when it came to value proposition. Not everyone has $20 to drop per month on any AI subscription.

One day I wouldn’t be surprised for an AI sub to be as routine as a monthly music streaming sub or an electricity bill, but the technology is still new enough for many to approach cautiously when it comes to spending.

Google’s new Google AI Plus tier goes for a much more manageable $8 per month, and it’s live and available already.

What it includes:

Google AI Plus is more than just Gemini, the generative AI model that competes most directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. You do get access to Gemini, but not just the regular version. Regular Gemini is free, anyway. It wouldn’t be much of a subscription if they threw in something you get for free.

The version of Gemini you get with Google AI Plus is Gemini Pro. You also get access to Google’s AI image editor and video generator, Nano Banana Pro, within the Gemini app. Then toss in AI filmmaking tools in Flow, research and writing assistance in NotebookLM, and more.

You get 200GB of cloud storage, too, and you can add as many as five family members to share the benefits of your Google AI Plus membership. In “the next few days,” as Google puts it, those who already subscribe to the Google One Premium 2TB will automatically get access to all the benefits of Google AI Plus.

Google AI Plus is live in the US, plus 34 other countries and territories. For a “limited time”—Google won’t say for how long—they’re knocking 50 percent off the subscription’s first two months. So, for the curious, the barrier to entry is a mere $4 per month right now.