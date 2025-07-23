Can’t Wait for the Google Pixel 10? Buy One of These Instead.

Google gave us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel 10 Pro on Tuesday, July 22. If you were hoping for a massive redesign or evolutionary leap forward from the Pixel 9, it doesn’t look like your wish will be granted, at least as far as design, judging from the rather familiar-looking, carryover design present on the upcoming Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10’s launch date is planned for August 20, at which time you’ll be able to pre-order one. Their ship date is set for August 28, according to PhoneArena, although Google Pixel delays aren’t unheard of. Let me direct your eyes to March 2025’s laggard rollout of the Google Pixel 9a, which saw its launch date pushed back to April because of component quality issues.

Whether you need a new phone now or just aren’t thrilled by the carryover design and are looking for something else, these are the top choices if you’re looking for an alternative to the Pixel 10.

The new nothing is really something

Nothing moved its flagship smartphone upmarket from the mid-priced tier to the deep end of the pool to compete with the Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy.

It pairs a see-through case with the sort of stripped-down flavor of the Android operating system that would appeal to Google Pixel users, who’ve come to cherish and expect the lack of bloatware stuck to most other Android devices.

The Nothing Phone (3) charges just $799 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage right now, since it only entered the market on July 15, 2025.

a galaxy of possibilities

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is another relative newcomer to the market, having gone on sale in the US on February 7, 2025, although we’re halfway through the calendar until the inevitable Galaxy S26 is released.

Galaxies have more junk added to their operating systems than Google Pixel owners might appreciate. Bloatware, basically. The UI of its Android is less sleek and stripped down.

The base-level Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB of RAM, a 50% upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S24, but it still only comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is a little light these days. At least right now Samsung is upgrading everyone to 256GB “for free.” For how long, we don’t know.

maybe hold off

Everybody has good reason to expect Apple to yank the wraps off the iPhone 17 in September. That’s the typical annual timeframe at which new iPhones parade out and go on pre-order.

If you buy an iPhone 16 now, you’ll be paying full price for a device about to be last-generation in less than two months. And it’s not like Apple will cut you a deal on an iPhone 16 before then.

But then again, maybe that’s not the right way to look at it, if the rumor mill is correct in saying that Apple is considering raising prices on the iPhone 17…