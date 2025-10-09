Pixel Annoying You? Google’s Pushing Out a Big Update.

If you’re a Google Pixel smartphone owner, you may have been noticing some funny antics lately, like your phone shutting down unexpectedly, the screen suddenly looking fuzzy, or freezing entirely.

Google began pushing out an update on October 8 that includes fixes for all of the above, so if you’ve been suffering through these issues and haven’t yet downloaded the latest software update, know that help is on the way.

And hey, if your Pixel’s screen is frozen on this very website, then that’s great news. It really helps us out on our metrics when somebody spends a long time in one article, so kudos to you.

Even though the fix began trickling out yesterday, not every Pixel owner has access to download the update yet. It’s only just being released.

“The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device,” according to Google. “You will receive a notification once the system update is available for your device.”

That means that you don’t have to obsessively check your phone’s settings screen to see if you can download the update, like a child constantly asking “Are we there yet?” on a road trip. But hell, if it were me, that’s exactly what I’d be doing, notifications or not. Nobody would fault you for doing the same.

“Due to the latest device launch (of the Pixel 10), we expect to receive higher contact volume than normal,” says a banner atop Google’s support website. “To check if your question is already answered, go to the Pixel Phone Help Center.”

That’s your cue that Google wants you to shove off and stop bothering their customer service reps with stories about flickering Pixel screens and frozen phones, and to wait and see if this update takes care of your problems.