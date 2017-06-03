Grasshopper Cocktail Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients



4 ounces|115 grams vanilla ice cream

1 ½ ounces|45 ml green créme de menthe

1 ½ ounces|45 ml white créme de cacao

1 ounce|30 ml half and half

1 teaspoon Fernet Branca

8 ice cubes

pinch of sea salt

fresh mint sprig, to garnish

Directions

Combine the ice cream, créme de menthe, créme de cacao, half and half, Fernet, ice, and salt in a blender and purée until smooth. Transfer to a chilled Collins glass and garnish with the mint.

