Green Beans with Garlic-Lime Dressing Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



for the garlic-lime vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

4 to 6 roasted garlic cloves

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the beans:

1 pound|450 grams haricots verts or very thin green beans, stem ends trimmed

¼ pound|115 grams queso fresco (about ½ cup)

2 jarred roasted red bell peppers, drained, rinsed (if packed in brine or oil), seeded, and chopped

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

kosher salt, to taste



to serve:

4 large eggs

4 teaspoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese

kosher salt, to taste

pequin chile powder

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: Combine the oil, honey, lime juice, and garlic in a blender and purée until the mixture is smooth and completely emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook the beans: Prepare an ice bath and bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to boil. Add the beans and cook for 1 minute, then drain and immediately transfer them to the ice bath for several minutes to cool. Drain the beans again and let them sit, allowing them to come to room temperature. Combine the beans, cheese, roasted peppers, and shallots and toss with the vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt. To serve: Just before serving the beans, fry the eggs sunny side up in the butter (the yolks should be oozy). Divide the beans among four plates and garnish with a warm egg, cotija, and a little chile powder. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.