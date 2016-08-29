Green Gazpacho Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
6 green tomatoes, roughly chopped
3 garlic cloves
3 shallots, minced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 cup|237 ml champagne vinegar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
2 large cucumbers, roughly chopped
1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus more to taste
10 Hakurai turnips, thinly sliced, greens reserved
10 gherkins, quartered
12 sungold tomatoes, quartered
cucumber flowers, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Place the green tomatoes, garlic, and shallots in a medium bowl and season well with salt.
- In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, sugar, and peppercorns with 1 cup water over medium-high. Stir until the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes, then pour over the tomatoes. Let sit until cool.
- Place the cucumbers in a bowl with the lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper and let sit for 15 minutes.
- Bring a small pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the turnip greens for 1 minute, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer the greens to a bowl of ice water. Drain and squeeze dry.
- Place the tomato mixture in a blender along with the cucumbers and turnip greens and blend until smooth. Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.
- To serve, divide the sungold tomatoes, gherkins, and turnip slices between plates. Divide the gazpacho amongst them and top with a cucumber flower, if using.
