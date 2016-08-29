Green Gazpacho Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 green tomatoes, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves

3 shallots, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|237 ml champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 large cucumbers, roughly chopped

1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus more to taste

10 Hakurai turnips, thinly sliced, greens reserved

10 gherkins, quartered

12 sungold tomatoes, quartered

cucumber flowers, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Place the green tomatoes, garlic, and shallots in a medium bowl and season well with salt. In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, sugar, and peppercorns with 1 cup water over medium-high. Stir until the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes, then pour over the tomatoes. Let sit until cool. Place the cucumbers in a bowl with the lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper and let sit for 15 minutes. Bring a small pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the turnip greens for 1 minute, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer the greens to a bowl of ice water. Drain and squeeze dry. Place the tomato mixture in a blender along with the cucumbers and turnip greens and blend until smooth. Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving. To serve, divide the sungold tomatoes, gherkins, and turnip slices between plates. Divide the gazpacho amongst them and top with a cucumber flower, if using.

