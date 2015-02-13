Grilled Deviled Duck Hearts Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
For the Kadhai spice:
2 teaspoons coriander seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 teaspoons fennel seeds
2 fresh whole red chilies
7 black peppercorns
For the duck hearts:
14 ounces|400 grams duck hearts, cleaned
2 teaspoons garlic, chopped
2 teaspoons dried, crushed chilies
1 ½ teaspoons ginger, chopped
1 teaspoon chili powder
2 teaspoons Kadhai spices
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons corn oil
1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
½ lemon, juiced
Directions
- Make the Kadhai spice: Roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds in the oven. Grind together with the peppercorn. Take fresh whole red chilies and leave it in a warm place to dry, then grind it and add to the other spices.
- Make a marinade of the garlic, dried crushed chilies, ginger, chili powder, Kadhai spice, salt, and oil. Add the cleaned duck hearts and leave it to marinate for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 200ºC|390ºF.
- Heat a grill until very hot and sear the duck hearts on one side for 2 minutes. Turn them over and sear for a further 2 minutes. Take them out and place in the oven for a further 4 minutes.
- Remove the hearts from the oven. Sprinkle with some lemon juice and cilantro leaves, and serve.
