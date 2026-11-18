GTA 6 has cheat codes, however unlocking them works differently compared to previous Rockstar games according to reports. Here is how to reportedly unlock Grand Theft Auto VI cheats in your game to cause chaos in Leonida.

How to unlock cheat codes in gta 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to GTA Base, GTA 6 Cheat codes can only be unlocked after you have completed the main story campaign. Side quests are supposedly not required, and the only pre-requisite is finishing Jason and Lucia’s story.

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GTA Base also reports there are 61 cheat codes in total in GTA 6. In the outlet’s reporting, you use your phone to enter the cheat codes once you unlock them in the menu. Here are the steps to reportedly unlock cheat codes in GTA 6:

Step 1: Complete the main GTA 6 Story

Complete the main GTA 6 Story Step 2: Access cheat page in your menu.

Access cheat page in your menu. Step 3 : Complete in-game challenges to unlock a specific cheat code.

: Complete in-game challenges to unlock a specific cheat code. Step 4: Open up your phone.

Open up your phone. Step 5: Hold L1 and R1 and then enter the cheat code sequence with your d-pad.

GTA 6 Money Cheat Code Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you are wondering if GTA 6 has a money cheat code, GTA Base says it does. However, before you think you can use the cheat to give yourself $250k to help with the game’s main story goals, you can’t. That is because Grand Theft Auto VI cheats disabled saves, which we explain below:

GTA 6 Cheat Codes Disables Saves

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Another important thing to note is, that GTA Base claims that using cheat codes disables your ability to save your game. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as enabling cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 also disabled manual and auto saving in the story.

Conversely, using codes also blocks our your ability to unlock the GTA 6 trophy list. Again, pretty standard. Basically, if you are going to use cheats in the game, you will want to create a separate save file. It should be noted, we can’t verify any of the GTA Base’s report, although the site is generally credible.

As far as why you would even use cheat codes, it appears they are more for players who want to have chaos and fun in Leonida. I mean, all of us kids from the 90s have that urge to get a 6-star wanted level and destory the city at least once, right?