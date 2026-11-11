GTA 6 PS5 Pro Framerate Explained – Why the Game Runs at 30 FPS

Rockstar Games has finally revealed what frame rate Grand Theft Auto VI will run at launch on PS5 and Xbox. So why did Rockstar settle on 30 FPS for GTA 6, even on PS5 Pro? Here is what you need to know about the GTA 6 PS5 Pro Framerate.

Why Is GTA 6 30 FPS?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has confirmed it chose 30 FPS for GTA 6 so it could preserve the density and visual detail of Leonida. The studio explained that it wanted to keep the game’s map and overworld as detailed and densely populated as possible.

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Here is what Rockstar recently said about choosing 30FPS for GTA 6 at launch:

“Grand Theft Auto VI has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At 30 FPS, the console also has twice as much time to produce each frame as it does at 60 FPS. That gives Rockstar more room to maintain the level of detail it wants across Leonida, from the streets of Vice City to the people who fill them. While some may have hoped for the GTA 6 PS5 Pro Framerate to be 60 FPS, we’ll have to wait as the game instead focuses on visual fidelity.

What Does GTA 6 Get on PS5 Pro?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The PS5 Pro upgrades Rockstar announced are focused on how the game looks. GTA 6 uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to sharpen the image on PS5 Pro. The Pro also gets ray-traced shadows, which use the scene’s lighting and geometry to render how objects cast shadows.

If you’re picking which console to play on for November 19, you can expect 30 FPS on both PS5 models, with a sharper picture and ray-traced shadows on PS5 Pro. Rockstar has yet to announce a GTA 6 PS5 Pro Framerate 40 FPS or 60 FPS mode.