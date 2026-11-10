GTA 6 Will Run at 30 FPS on PS5 Pro at Launch

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed what frame rate GTA 6 is targeting for launch. Grand Theft Auto VI is aiming for 30 FPS on consoles, including PS5 Pro. Rockstar also revealed what PS5 Pro owners will get when the game launches on November 19, including sharper visuals and exclusive ray-traced shadows.

GTA 6 Is Targeting 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox at Launch

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In its official GTA 6 preload announcement, Rockstar confirmed that it built the game for current-gen consoles with a 30 FPS target. The developer pointed to the level of detail it wanted to keep across Leonida, from the environments you’ll explore to the people who fill them.

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Here is the full Grand Theft Auto VI performance features that will be available at launch:

30FPS on all platforms, including PS5 Pro

PSSR available for PS5 Pro

Exclusive ray-traced shadows on PS5 Pro

Available on Xbox Cloud Gaming with cutback Xbox Series S settings

3D audio on PS5 (also available on Series X/S, but not announced due to marketing deal)

If you were hoping the PS5 Pro would get a higher frame rate, 30 FPS is the only target Rockstar gave in the update. The upgrades it announced for Sony’s more powerful console are focused on how the game looks.

Rockstar reveals GTA 6 PS5 Pro Features

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As was previously rumored, GTA 6 uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro to make the image look sharper. Rockstar also confirmed that ray-traced shadows are exclusive to PS5 Pro. That’s the biggest visual feature you’ll miss out on if you’re playing on a base PS5.

“The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro.”

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Both PS5 models get DualSense haptic feedback throughout the game, and you can adjust it in the accessibility settings. Rockstar also highlighted faster load times and support for Tempest 3D Audio, which helps you hear where sounds are coming from as you explore Leonida.

GTA 6 Preload Is Live Ahead of November 19

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can start downloading it now. If you bought the physical code-in-box edition, you can redeem your code and preload as soon as you receive it. The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19 on both platforms, according to Rockstar Support.

Rockstar also confirmed Remote Play support on PlayStation and Xbox. You’ll be able to stream GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One using Series S graphics settings. How smoothly it streams will depend in part on your connection.

Finally, Rockstar rounded out the announcement with a new video featuring Tove Lo’s “Blood in Your Eyes,” a song from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.