Ham Choy and Pork Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 2 hours
Ingredients
2 pounds|880 grams pork belly, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
1 pound|470 grams (2-inch) pork ribs, cut into individual ribs
1 pound|450 grams pork shoulder, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
6 tablespoons|125 grams black bean sauce
3 tablespoons dark soy sauce
1 (10 ounce|300 grams) pack pickled sour mustard greens, coarsely chopped
1 cup|250 ml chicken broth
rice, for serving
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a large saucepan, cover the pork belly, ribs, and shoulder with 2 cups|500 ml water and bring to a boil. Stir in the black bean sauce and soy sauce, reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced to a thick syrup, about 30 minutes (as my grandma would say, “You know it’s ready when it starts to sizzle when you stir it”).
- Add in the chicken broth, reduce the heat to medium, and cover. Simmer until the pork is tender, about 1 hour. Stir in the mustard greens and cook for 5 minutes longer. Serve with rice.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.