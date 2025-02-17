Heineken Is Booming Thanks to Its Non-Alcoholic Brew

Heineken has seen a resurgence over the past year and much of that success has to do with the company’s pivot to its non-alcoholic offering. The traditional beer industry found itself at a crossroads. More and more drinkers are making a health-conscious choice to consume something else and craft beer sales are on the decline.

Because of this Heineken, decided to embrace its 0.0 offering. As a result, the company saw an 8.3 percent increase in its operating profits in 2024, according to a company press release. Likewise, its shares were up by 12.6 percent.

Driving that growth, to no surprise, was the Heineken 0.0 brand. That beverage saw a 10 percent rise year-over-year. Comparably, traditional beer grew only 1.6 percent. Dolf Van Den Brink, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, noted that their success supports their goal of “reinforcing our global leadership in non-alcoholic beer.”

Heineken Exploded in Popularity With Its Non-Alcoholic Brew

Heineken 0.0 has become one of the most notable non-alcoholic options on the market, and it’s resulting in a positive impact on the company. Where this brew differs from some of its competitors is that it truly replicates the traditional beer, as it’s made the exact same way as its alcohol-filled counterpart before the alcohol is removed at the end.

The marketing behind the NA beer has also been very intentional. It’s also everywhere, making it top of the mind for potential consumers. AdWeek spotlighted a recent “0.0 Reasons Needed” campaign of theirs that attempted to destigmatize the idea of not drinking while still having a fun night out.

Heineken 0.0 also was a main sponsor of tennis’ U.S. Open this past summer, which aided in its surge. Getting so many eyeballs from the sports world on the drinks turned out to be a smart move.

We are clearly in the midst of a shift in drinking culture. It’s partly why breweries across the country are struggling to keep their doors open. The NA movement has spurned more “healthy” options for people looking to take part while not consuming alcohol. Heineken found a way to adjust early and get out in front of the trend. They’re now reaping the benefits of having one of the top brands in the category.

Who would ever thought a beer staple like Heineken would be using a brew without alcohol to keep itself thriving?