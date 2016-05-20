Herb and Spring Vegetable Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml hazelnut oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups purslane or mache

1 cup arugula

1 cup basil leaves

1 cup cilantro leaves

1 cup dill sprigs

1 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup fava beans

½ cup fresh or frozen peas

¼ cup toasted and roughly chopped hazelnuts

3 radishes, julienned

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk the oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add in the remaining ingredients and toss well to combine.

