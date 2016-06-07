Views Line Is It Anyway: Here’s an Old Video of a Very Dorky Drake Doing Improv

Drake is a dork, and dorks leave receipts of their dorkiness everywhere they go. Example: A video has turned up, via the sleuths on the forum KanyeToThe, of Degrassi-era Aubrey Graham doing improv at Toronto venue the Rivoli. The scene begins with Drake–sorry, “Damian”–hitting on his improv partner in an invisible gym but by the end Drake is doing a song-and-dance number about the dangers of lifting weights, which is funny given his legendarily shit workout routine. Is it too on-the-nose to say this an inside window to Drake starting from the bottom? Not overdone yet? Watch the video below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.