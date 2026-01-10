‘He’s Gonna F**k Me Up’: Freddie Gibbs Recalls Accidentally Injuring Star Wrestler on Movie Set

Freddie Gibbs might be Gangsta Gibbs, but he’s certainly not trying to fight a wrestler on purpose. In an interview with TMZ, the Gary, Indiana rapper opened up about working on the new film Night Patrol. He stars in the movie alongside Justin Long, Flying Lotus, Jermaine Fowler, and WWE star wrestler CM Punk. Essentially, it’s a vampiric horror movie where Gibbs plays the neighborhood hero, and Punk plays a big bad police sergeant. Eventually, the conflict centers around them.

However, in the interview, he revealed how one of his favorite moments on set was also one of the scariest. “It was a scary moment, for real, but I’m going to tell the truth,” Freddie Gibbs said. “I haven’t told anybody this s**t either.”

“I thought CM Punk was mad at me for real, for an hour. I was walking around that muthaf*cka for a while like, this might be a real fight in this muthaf*cka with a wrestler. I’m not going to win this shit,” Gibbs continued. “When we did the scene when I had to shoot him when he was trying to get in the apartment, I had the gun, and I swung that shit up, and it cut his hand for real.”

Freddie Gibbs Opened Up About THe Time He Seriously Hurt a Wrestler While Shooting a Film

Naturally, Punk had some angry, frustrated words towards Gibbs afterwards. If you slice someone’s hand (even by accident), it’s going to result in some heated tension. However, the Alfredo 2 rapper admitted that he thought they were going to end up fighting as a result. Moreover, he said he reckoned the wrestler might’ve gotten the better of him during the conflict. “I said damn, this muthaf*cka got injured for real, and it’s my fault,” Freddie Gibbs explained. “He’s gonna f*ck me up.”

Regardless of the confrontation, it never impeded the rest of the film. Evidently, CM Punk had a great time filming, given his rosy thoughts towards the film. In an interview with Fox 5 New York earlier this week, he broke down what the film is all about. Additionally, he explained that the film with Freddie Gibbs and company is the exact kind of film that can speak to modern America.

“It’s like a throwback, like grindhouse exploitation. Cops, bloods, crips, LA underbelly, vampires, and it’s a horror movie. That to me is like my bread and butter,” Punk said. “I think horror movies can best talk about culture and what’s going on. I don’t know, horror movies to me have always been the voice of cinema.”