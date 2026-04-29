Hogwarts Legacy Designer Reveals Dev’s Death Left “Hole” in Team During Development

The former Lead Designer for Hogwarts Legacy recently opened up about how the death of a developer on the Harry Potter game impacted its final release. According to Troy Leavitt, Avalanche Software had to scale back many social simulation features.

Former Hogwarts Legacy Designer Explains Why Its Map Felt So Empty

Screenshot: Avalanche Software

A recent YouTube essay about Hogwarts Legacy’s map went viral after former Avalanche Software Lead Designer Troy Leavitt responded to the video in a series of comments. According to Leavitt, the reason Hogwarts Legacy’s map felt so empty was because of the unexpected passing of Senior Programmer Dave Ross during the development of the game.

Videos by VICE

“You may have noticed the Memorial to Dave Ross in the Avalanche credits. Dave was a senior programmer with decades of game development experience who was central to the social simulation team. When he was killed in a tragic airplane accident midway through development, he left a hole that we simply couldn’t fill in a timely fashion.”

Screenshot: YouTube TroyLeavitt

Leavitt then explained that key features of Hogwarts Legacy had to be scaled back after Ross unexpectedly passed away. “His death caused a cascade of shuffling and re-organization that rippled through the entire studio. And, sadly, that also meant that we had to scale back on some features.”

Hogwarts Legacy Was Supposed to Have Deeper Social Simulation Features

Screenshot: Avalanche Software

Leavitt also revealed that Hogwarts Legacy was originally going to have deeper social simulation elements with NPCs on the map. “We had many more elements that we wanted to include in the game and that were under development at one time.” The former Avalanche Software designer then reiterated that the passing of Dave Ross led to many of these features being scaled back.

“In this particular case, while there were many promising elements of the more simulation-centric school and NPC behavior gameplay. There was also still a lot of work to be done and unanswered questions of how to integrate things. So, when Dave died, the ‘cracks in the marble’ really became apparent. And some things had to be chipped away in the service of supporting other aspects.”

Screenshot: YouTube TroyLeavitt

Finally, Troy Leavitt speculated that the social-simulation features could one day make their way into a Hogwarts Legacy game. Although he also said “or maybe not.” With rumors of a Hogwarts Legacy 2 being in development, maybe the sequel could finally bring those features to life?

Regardless, the passing of Dave Ross is tragic. Although a memorial for the programmer is featured in the game’s credits, it might have flown under the radar for some players. Thankfully, we now have a deeper explanation for the incredible impact Ross had on Hogwarts Legacy‘s development.