Homemade Sriracha Recipe

Servings: 5 Jars

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

5 pounds red chili peppers (Jalapeno, Fresno, Serrano peppers all work)

5 tablespoons sea salt

1/2 pound garlic

10-15 tablespoons sugar (brown sugar, palm sugar, or cane sugar all work depending on flavor profile you are going after)

1-2 tablespoons fish sauce (optional)

Directions

1. Wash and clean the peppers. Cut and discard the green ends of the peppers. Combine chili peppers, salt, garlic, and fish sauce together in a food processor and process for about 30 seconds to a minute or until the pepper mash is blended/broken down.

2. Now it’s time for the fermentation process. Put the pepper mash into a major jar and seal tight. Leave out in room temperature, away from direct sunlight for 10-15 days or longer if you prefer a more tangier flavor profile. Pro tip: A cupboard is a great place for fermentation. The fermentation process is a lacto-fermentation, so the longer you let it ferment, the more acidic your sriracha will become.

3. For the cooking and finishing process: Take the pepper mash and strain out the skin and seeds using a fine mesh. Combine the strained sriracha with sugar in a cooking pot. Cook until it boils for about 1-2 minutes, then bottle. The bottled sriracha can last up to a year. Once opened, refrigerate to retain the freshness.

