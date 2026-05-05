Horizon Hunters Gathering – How To Play the Game This Month

Sony’s upcoming multiplayer spin-off of the Horizon franchise, Horizon Hunters Gathering, is preparing to launch its second big play test in just a few weeks.

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After gathering feedback and making a lot of tweaks based on the last round of closed testing, Horizon Hunters Gathering is preparing to launch another closed playtest this month.

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The upcoming closed playtest will take place between May 22 and 25. Just like the first playtest, the game will be playable on both PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam), with registration exclusively through the PlayStation Beta Program for both platforms.

The second playtest will include a lot of improvements based on player feedback and a handful of new content items for testers to explore:

Two new Hunters: Aside from Rem, Sun, and Axle (who have each received improvements.), you can now get to know Ensa; a charismatic Oseram smuggler with a mercenary past. Or the mysterious Shadow, a Carja covert operative who commands a fearsome Stalker machine. We will be sharing a little more about them in the coming weeks.

Aside from Rem, Sun, and Axle (who have each received improvements.), you can now get to know Ensa; a charismatic Oseram smuggler with a mercenary past. Or the mysterious Shadow, a Carja covert operative who commands a fearsome Stalker machine. We will be sharing a little more about them in the coming weeks. A playable Episode: Episodes play a central role in the game’s narrative campaign by introducing new mysteries, characters, and mechanics. Pick your Hunter, ready up, and head into the wilds to save Ashwater Valley from a horde of machines.

Episodes play a central role in the game’s narrative campaign by introducing new mysteries, characters, and mechanics. Pick your Hunter, ready up, and head into the wilds to save Ashwater Valley from a horde of machines. Added difficulty: Two familiar game modes return with higher stakes than ever, as the war against the machines continues to ravage the wilds.

Two familiar game modes return with higher stakes than ever, as the war against the machines continues to ravage the wilds. New Region: Travel to Breakers’ Bounty, featuring dense jungles and ravaged ruins bordering a scorching desert home to dangerous machines, in order to save the Oseram and stop the incursion. You’ll also still have access to Devil’s Thirst, and of course the Gathering: the central social space where you can meet other players, build your loadout, and customize your camp.

Travel to Breakers’ Bounty, featuring dense jungles and ravaged ruins bordering a scorching desert home to dangerous machines, in order to save the Oseram and stop the incursion. You’ll also still have access to Devil’s Thirst, and of course the Gathering: the central social space where you can meet other players, build your loadout, and customize your camp. Play your way: Training Modules have been added to improve general onboarding for the game and its systems. For players wanting to master the hunt in Solo Mode, Hunter NPCs will be available for this playtest during Episode or Machine Incursion modes. These NPCs (either Rem, Sun, or Axle) offer battle assists where possible or can automatically fill an empty spot on a three-player team.

The announcement also reminded players that Horizon Hunters Gathering is a game in development and there is still a lot of optimization that needs to happen before the launch version arrives. The goal of these small playtests is to focus on the core experience and implement player feedback before opening to bigger groups of players.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Horizon Hunters Gathering news and updates.

Horizon Hunters Gathering does not have an official, confirmed release date yet.