How Deezer Is Fighting Fraudulent Streams As AI Music Uploads Reach Millions per Month

In January 2025, Deezer rolled out its unique detection tool for disclosing AI-generated music. It became the first streaming platform to clearly label albums featuring tracks made with AI. In a report that June, the platform stated that 18% of newly uploaded tracks were fully made with AI. As of an April 2026 report, however, that number has increased.

Nearly 75,000 tracks uploaded to Deezer are fully created using AI. That’s 44% of daily uploads, and more than 2 million per month. Back in June, the daily number was around 20,000.

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Deezer CEO Hopes Other Streaming Platforms Use Their Technology to Disclose AI Music

Still, because of Deezer’s detection and labeling measures, users aren’t engaging with AI music as much. About 1% to 3% of total streams are of AI-generated songs, but 85% of those streams are actually fraudulent. According to the report, Deezer demonetizes the fake streams, which are most likely attributed to bots.

“AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon, and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artists’ rights and promote transparency for fans,” said Alexis Lanternier, Deezer CEO. Lanternier added, “We have shown that it’s possible to reduce AI-related fraud and payment dilution in streaming to a minimum.”

When Deezer launched the AI detection tool on its platform in January, it also made the technology available for licensing. That way, other streaming platforms could clearly label music using AI and help reduce streaming fraud.

A Deezer survey found that most streaming listeners believe that AI-generated music should be clearly labeled

Additionally, Deezer also commissioned an international survey regarding public opinion of AI music. While 97% of tested listeners couldn’t tell the difference between AI songs and human-made music, 80% agreed that AI songs should be clearly labeled on streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, 73% of listeners said they wanted to know if a platform was recommending music that was fully AI-generated. As for AI songs on the charts, 52% of those surveyed felt it should not be included alongside human-made music.

Currently, there’s no data regarding other platforms that have possibly licensed Deezer’s detection tool. But in a landmark streaming fraud case back in March, a man was sentenced to pay back millions in royalties. Using hundreds of thousands of AI-generated songs and bots, Michael Smith scammed more than $8 million from streaming platforms.