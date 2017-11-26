How-To: Eat Pho

For a novice, a bowl of pho can be just as intimidating as it is delicious, what with all the different cuts of meat, condiments, and edible accoutrements that can come along with your meal.

Thankfully, Vincent and Mikey Kha—the father and son duo who run Pho & Cafe Anh Hon in Upper Darby, PA—are here to teach us all about it.

Videos by VICE

From what to look for when you taste the broth to proper sauce etiquette, you’ll quickly learn everything you need to know from these pho experts.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in April 2015.