How To Watch WWE Clash in Paris: The Ultimate Guide

This Sunday, WWE heads to the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France for their Clash in Paris PLE. The show boasts the final appearance of Cena in Paris, as well as a women’s International Title defense, Roman Reigns, and more. We’ve compiled all of the information you need ahead of Sunday’s event.

WWE Clash in Paris Match Card

What originally included Naomi defending her Women’s Championship against Stephanie Vaquer has been replaced with Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. Naomi relinquished the championship due to pregnancy. Nikki called out the multi-time women’s champion some weeks back, suffering an attack from “The Man.” They’ve been sharing a war on words ever since. All hope is not lost for Vaquer, though—she will still get a title opportunity as the #1 Contender. But that will happen on WWE Raw at a later date.

Seth Rollins is set to defend with World Heavyweight Championship against his sworn enemy—CM Punk—as well as former champ Jey Uso and L.A. Knight. It’s hard to bet against any one of these star-powered challengers taking the gold away from Rollins, but with the power of his stable, it’s hard to imagine he loses.

John Cena continues his retirement tour with a match against Logan Paul, a YouTuber turned wrestler whose stock in WWE is growing quickly. After Cena’s sudden return to being a babyface, many fans believed his next opponent would be Brock Lesnar. Well, that decision resulted in relentless criticism, and WWE pivoted with another curveball: The Maverick. When he signed a multi-year deal with the company, he noted one of his goals was to become a WWE World Champion. Defeating a 17-time World Champion and debatably the greatest of all time certainly sets a precedent for his wrestling future.

Full match card (not in order):

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

Sheamus vs. Rusev WWE Tag Team Championships: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (The Wyatt Sicks) (c) vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (The Street Profits)

How to watch THE FINAL PEACOCK PLE

The show will stream live starting Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT due to the time difference. For WWE fans in the United States, WWE Clash in Paris will stream on Peacock, the final PLE of the Peacock era. For fans overseas, the PLE will stream live on Netflix in over 30 countries. Additionally, fans within the U.S. can join other members of the WWE Universe at Regal Cinemas across the country.

As always, VICE will provide live coverage during WWE Clash in Paris.