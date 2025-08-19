Naomi Announces Pregnancy, Relinquishes WWE Women’s Title

Naomi appeared on WWE Raw with a very special message for fans.

The multi-time women’s champion is expecting her first child with husband and fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso. The couple, who met in the mid aughts, wed in 2014.

Naomi has been on the run of her career in 2025, stepping into a persona that has made her one of the biggest heels in the company. She won her first Money in the Bank in June, cashing in shortly after to win her fifth title in her WWE career. At the second-ever Evolution PLE, she cashed in on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

She appeared in the ring with a custom caution tape title belt following her defense at WWE SummerSlam against Ripley and SKY. She directed fans to the screens which played a video of her and Uso on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon.

“We need y’all to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board,” Uso enthusiastically remarked. The former WWE Tag Team Champion is already a father of two.

Naomi took the opportunity to cut a heel promo, letting Raw General Manager Adam Pearce know that she will be back for the title. She previously relinquished a championship but this time, she says she’s not “handing over s—t.” She says in nine months and some change, she will be back to reclaim what’s hers.

Naomi was scheduled to defend against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31st. “Naomi, congratulations,” Vaquer said confidently. “You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I’m going to become the new champion.” WWE did not make it immediately clear how a new champion will be crowned.

