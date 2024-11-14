I Can’t Believe I Have to Say This, but Don’t Fork Over $200 or More for ‘Piglet’s Big Game’

Social media has been set ablaze because of a spiritual successor to Silent Hill. No, I’m not talking about Slitterhead, which features genuine body horror the likes I’ve never seen before. I’m talking about the children’s game, Piglet’s Big Game. It’s been going viral due to its apparent roots in classic horror, and copies are selling for far more than they ever should have.

In My Restless Dreams, I See That Woods… One Hundred Acres of Them

Piglet’s Big Game is the hot topic of November. Seeing a children’s game feature music and scenes that feel like they’re ripped straight out of the mouths of horror giants is one part terrifying and another part hysterical. Clips have been being passed around, memes have been created with Piglet taking the place of James in Silent Hill scenarios. It’s all super fun. And it legitimately makes sense why this may be horror for toddlers; Piglet is known for being afraid of everything that he encounters.

But right now, the most terrifying part of it all is browsing through eBay listings. Beyond the apparent horror stylings of a few of the levels, Piglet’s Big Game is exactly what you expect; a children’s game based on a classic franchise. If you were around during the PS2/Xbox/Gamecube era, you know that most games in this wheelhouse were nothing more than fodder to keep kids entertained for a while. Piglet’s Big Game may have scored a solid 7/10 from IGN back in 2004. It’s a silly meme game, so consider saving your cash for now. The bubble is bound to burst sooner than later.

Things move incredibly fast on Social Media. TikTok may be obsessed with Piglet’s Big Game today, but they’re going to move on to something different next week. Piglet’s Big Game is bound to develop a cult following. The surprising twist into “survival horror” is quite hilarious, and actually quite cool. But please, don’t waste $200 or more on this game. The hype is bound to die down in a few months, and then? Strike while the iron is hot and experience the blood-curdling terror of the Heffalumps.