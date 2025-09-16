“I Don’t Know What a Fumble is, Though”: Jermaine Dupri Addresses Janet Jackson Comments

Losing a woman like Janet Jackson, people are inclined to look at you a little crazy. She’s famously regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world. Her edge really made people fawn over her like crazy. The concert footage always speaks for itself. Consequently, when Jermaine Dupri split from Janet, people had one burning question: what the hell happened? What makes anyone want to split from The Velvet Rope crooner? How could he fumble her? However, Dupri doesn’t understand how people could even think that about him.

Recently, he spoke to Nessa on Hot 97 in promotion of his Magic City album and docuseries. There, Jermaine Dupri addresses anyone suggesting that he had fumbled his relationship with Janet Jackson. The pair split up in 2009, over 15 years ago but people still can’t wrap their minds around it. For Dupri, he doesn’t quite understand the notion. In fact, he wonders why people don’t argue it vice versa instead.

“I don’t know what a fumble is, though,” he replies to Nessa. “I be trying to figure out why y’all don’t say she fumbled me. I’m not something that you just let roll down the street. I don’t look at it like that. I look at it like it’s a relationship, and we were together for eight years.”

Additionally, people spent a lot of time wondering how Jermaine Dupri ended up with Janet Jackson in the first place. He explains on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he made it a point early on to alleviate any potential concerns in their relationships. Dupri wasn’t with her for the sake of clout and access. He genuinely had a thing for her and that became evident quickly in their eight year relationship.

“It wasn’t about no music shit. I was just on some like hang out. I wasn’t on no music shit, though, I never wanted to produce her,” Jermaine Dupri says. “We got in an argument about me not producing her because she was around me watching everybody else get hit records. I never wanted her to think that’s what my agenda was. ’Cause so many people was saying that… When Janet met me she got picked up from the airport in a [Bentley] Continental T. … It wasn’t never no situation where I wanted her to believe that I was trying to do this.”