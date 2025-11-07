‘I Walked So Y’all Could Run’: 6ix9ine Says He’s The Reason Content Creation is Popular Today

We’re currently in an industry where streamers want to be rappers and rappers want to be streamers. Even the streamers themselves admit there’s more money on Twitch than in making albums. DDG once told DJ Akademiks, “For what I signed for, I made that in 30 days on Twitch.” How did we get here? What was the inciting incident where drama and content started to outweigh the actual music? Apparently, 6ix9ine thinks his incessant trolling and generally annoying public image is the reason we got here.

Recently, the “GUMMO” rapper spoke with Adin Ross on his Kick stream. There, he argued that his antics preceded the big wave on TikTok, Kick, and Twitch. Through him dominating the social media timelines, he essentially created the idea of content creation. “In 2018, there was no TikTok,” he says. “Let me get this point across, and maybe y’all say I’m reaching, but this is what I truly believe… I walked, I went to jail, I entertained you guys with real-life crimes.

6ix9ine Claims He Started the Boom in Content Creation

“I was out there putting my life on the line so you guys could run. When Vine was a thing, remember? Instagram. I was the original content creator. I know people don’t like me. It’s the right message, wrong messenger. But these is facts,” 6ix9ine continues.

Then, he gives credit to the current streamers of the world like Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed. However, he also insists that these same people should give him credit for the kind of absurdity he provided in his own personal life. “My Instagram views and numbers were through the roof,” 6ix9ine explains. “I think I was meant to be a streamer because I’m not faking nothing. I’m just charismatic, and when I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I’m human at the end of the day. But I respect what you do.”