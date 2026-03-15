Ice Cube Deemed ‘Worst Actor’ at 2026 Razzie Awards for the Panned ‘War Of The Worlds’

When you win an award, it’s typically for when you’re the best at something. However, at the Golden Raspberry Awards, they give out Razzies for when something is terrible. Unfortunately for Ice Cube, he got one of the most negative awards you could win. During the March 2026 awards show, he took home “Worst Actor” for his role in the largely panned War Of The Worlds. He beat out The Weeknd, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, and Scott Eastwood for the terrible prize.

War Of The Worlds racked up a ton of unglamorous awards that evening. Director Rich Lee took home the Worst Director, while screenwriters Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman won for the Worst Screenplay. Then, as a complete ensemble, Ice Cube and company won the dishonorable Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel.

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War Of The Worlds adapts the lauded sci-fi novel from H.G. Wells in 1898, where aliens plan to wipe out humanity. Cube plays Will Radford, who works as a Department of Homeland Security officer trying to mitigate disaster from his computer screen. It devolves into an outrageous disaster movie, filmed like it’s an old Skype call.

Ice Cube Takes Home ‘Worst Actor’ From the Razzies

Fans have called War Of The Worlds in the “so bad it’s good” territory, a train wreck that’s impossible to look away from. Meanwhile, critics wouldn’t even accept that measure of bad filmmaking. Regardless, Ice Cube has been inclined to defend the film from all of its negative backlash.

In a September 2025 livestream with Kai Cenat, he said that the movie was shot like that because of COVID restrictions. Because it was produced in the thick of the pandemic in 2020, his scenes were done in 15 quick days. Additionally, all of his scenes were isolated from the rest of the cast and director.

“This is a movie I did in 2020 during the pandemic, five years ago. We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So, the director wasn’t in there, none of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie. It’s pandemic time,” Ice Cube recalled. “That’s why it’s only the computer screen. But really, if sh*t went down, everybody would only have their screen to look at.”

Currently, War Of The Worlds sits at a rough 4% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 2.5 out of 10 on IMDb.