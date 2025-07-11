If I Got an Anime Body Pillow of One of My Favorite VTubers, Would You Judge Me?

I’m not sure how this happened, but I think I might be the official VICE dakimakura reporter? It kind of snuck up on me. First, I covered the Hollow Knight Silksong body pillow. Then I expressed my affinity for Phase Connect’s Clio Aite and her birthday daki. Next, I discussed the Umamusume dakimakura of Special Week. And now, I’m writing my fourth article about anime body pillows. The worst part? I’m already a proud Makima daki owner. I’m my own target audience.

That’s neither here nor there, however. You see, while browsing through the VTuber daki selection on Cuddly Octopus, I came across a body pillow cover for one of my favorite VTubers of all time. In fact, she’s half the reason I even VTube in the first place. And now that I’ve seen her dakimakura, I have to get it.

I Promise I’ll Hide my VTuber body pillow before hopping on a Google Meet, Dwayne

Screenshot: Kaptivate x Projekt Melody

Did you guess Projekt Melody? Come on, it was obvious. She’s one of my biggest inspirations. Yes, Cuddly Octopus has a Projekt Melody daki available for sale, and I really want to buy it. Illustrated by the immensely popular artist Kaptivate, Melody stars in her Cyber Succubus attire, showing off her horns and tail — among other curvy parts. Her hourglass figure looks great here, yet her pasties make for a tasteful tease. On one side, she lies on her back, hands behind her head, inviting the listener to gaze tastefully (tastelessly?). Meanwhile, the other side shows her looking back at the viewer, flaunting a thong, tail, and thighs. While Melody unfortunately doesn’t show off her bare soles and toes in this daki, we do get a nice outline of her arched soles. Quite the sight to behold.

Cuddly Octopus’ Projekt Melody daki comes in two sizes, 150cm by 50cm or 160cm by 50cm. As is standard, Melody’s daki is made of two-way tricot. Note that the listing just includes a cover, not a pillow. If you don’t have a body pillow, you can snag an inner as part of a separate order with Cuddly Octopus.

Ugh, Mom. It’s spelt with a ‘K’

Before I became a VTuber (well, lewdtuber, technically), two VTubers inspired me to give lewdtubing a try. First and foremost, there was my best friend and oshi, who lewdtubed during the early 2020s. While she’s semi-graduated, her work served as my main inspiration to become an ASMRist and career-oriented VTuber. She’s incredibly talented, and if she ever asked me to collab for a re-debut, I’d bring her on in a heartbeat.

Second, VShojo’s Projekt Melody was my other big inspiration. Melody is one of the founding members of VShojo, and many less-than-seiso VTubers credit her for motivating their start in the industry. For me? She revealed that you could be equal parts lewd and adorkable, and VTubing fans would love you for it. She also demonstrated that you could be a sex worker and a popular VTuber; Melody is well known for her 3D cam streams, and she remains one of the most popular 18+ VTubers in the entire industry. Her 3D NSFW livestreams literally kickstarted my interest in VRChat (even though those streams aren’t in the program), and she inspired my fascination with adult-oriented VTubing as a medium. So yes, of course I’d want her on a daki. I probably wouldn’t be here without her.

Dying to know what Projekt Melody’s Cuddly Octopus body pillow looks like in full? Sorry! Even VICE is susceptible to the ever-present censorious eye of Google. You’ll have to head on over to her Cuddly Octopus listing to get a full view for yourself. Not bad for $75, no?