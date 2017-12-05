Iggy Pop Has Designed a Range of Board Shorts, For The Fashion-Forward Dad

The season of gift-giving is upon us. But you, my friend, have not yet found it in yourself to be jolly. Because there is one question which has been plaguing you. You cannot stop asking yourself: “what do I get for the Iggy and the Stooges fan in my life who loves surfing and also extremely cool garments?” Now, finally, there is an answer, glimmering in the dark of your confusion.

What I’m trying to say is that Iggy Pop has designed a range of boardshorts (board. shorts.) for Billabong, in partnership with The Thread Shop, and maybe your dad or uncle or someone might like them. Of the collection, Iggy said in a statement, “When I feel like getting formal, I’ll put on boardshorts. Life is better in boardshorts.” You can’t argue with the man.

Videos by VICE

The range, which you can ‘shop’ here should you wish, features some t-shirts, caps, and even some ladies’ items, but the real stars of the show are the boardies, one pair of which features an illustration of Iggy’s pet cockatoo, whose name is Biggy. Biggy Pop. I really do have to ask: what more could you, or your hypothetical surfer dad, want?

Follow Lauren on Twitter.