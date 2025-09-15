Infinity Nikki Gives Away Free Items After Massive Player Backlash

After weeks of backlash over the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, the game’s studio is giving players free items. InFold has revealed that key furniture in the House Feature update will be free for a limited time.

Infinity Nikki Players Get Free Furniture In Latest Event

Screenshot: InFold Games

When the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update launched on Sept 1, many were excited about the game’s new house feature. The mechanic allowed players to farm and design their very own homes. Unfortunately, many players weren’t too thrilled with the exorbitant prices and costs to craft furniture. Which is totally fair. A home is kind of pointless if it’s completely empty!

It seems that developer InFold has listened to feedback, as they have announced they are giving away free furniture sketches in one of the game’s upcoming events called Chorus of Stars.

“During the event, the furniture sketches from the [Cradle of Stars] series are free to claim for a limited time. Plus, every sketch comes with one or more bonus finished pieces of that furniture.”

Screenshot: InFold Games

Incredibly, there will be over 20 furniture sketches and 38 crafted pieces that players can get for free. The Chorus of Stars event will go live on Tuesday, Sept 16, 2025, and will run until Sept 28. So if you log in during that time, you will be able to claim the 20 furniture sketches. The furniture items will be from the Cradle of Stars series specifically.

Players Are Skeptical About the Giveaway

Screenshot: InFold Games

News about the free furniture items was largely met with praise from the Infinity Nikki community, although some players were skeptical about the giveaway. For those not following the game, the gacha RPG has had a bit of a rough year.

Starting with the Infinity Nikki Steam launch in April, players were outraged over InFold adding 11-piece outfits. Then, in May, players were so frustrated with the game that they organized a girlcott after the word “boycott” was banned in the gacha RPG.

All this to say, Infinity Nikki has had a bit of a rocky road to its current patch. And even the latest 1.9 update, which added houses, was a bit divisive because of item pricing. So many players reacted to the free furniture giveaway with caution.

“I have a strong feeling though that these will be very difficult to craft. People will then spend currency to speed up the process of crafting it, and that’s how they will make up the profit distance,” a Reddit user wrote.

“What’s the catch…? This is InFold after all,” another said.

Screenshot: InFold Games

Although it should be pointed out that it appears InFold is giving players some crafting material for the furniture. Players will also receive built versions of the items. Plus, free items are still free.

As someone who loves the housing feature but hasn’t decked it out with any furniture yet, I’m excited.

For those wanting to get their hands on the Cradle of Stars furniture set, make sure to log in before Sunday, Sept 28, 2025. InFold has stated that the giveaway will only last during this specific event period and will expire. So if you don’t get it now, it won’t be free later on.