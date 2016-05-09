Inside The Alberta Wildfires

On May 1, 2016, wildfires began to ravage the city of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. More than 80,000 people were forced to evacuate from their homes.

VICE News correspondent Rachel Browne embedded with a driver delivering supplies to emergency crews, getting a harrowing look at the aftermath of the devastating wildfires.

