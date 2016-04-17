What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 4/17

It was a very sad week for the #sports, as Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the NBA. I wanted to make a whole Insta column with artists loving up on the Black Mamba, but then I saw a pic of a tiny Diplo and Adam Levine doing weird shit in traffic and I was like nahhhhh. So anyway, this week Diplo got pint sized, Adam Levine plays in traffic and other interesting shit happened on the ‘Gram. Check it out.
Awwwww look at this #TBT pic of Ludacris holding up the walls before he got so rich he could pay people to hold up the walls for him. Such #goals.
Posting because I low key love both Rooney and Phantom Planet, and any photo opp with the brothers Schwartzman together is a real treat. Wait, if there’s two of them together, do they then become Schwartzmen? #deepthots
Ariana Grande and her attempt at making an ugly face, which still looks like a hot face, so yeah.
Glad these two squashed their beef, if any. Now they can start a real fight over who has the most terrible hair at the moment.
Ugh. Yo people in love are so fucking annoying. Be careful of those Rrari’s, guys. It would suck if someone ran over your foot.
I did not need Mike fucking Posner to wear this scary ass mask to the MTV Movie Awards. Like I’m going to need a pill in Ibiza to wipe it from my memory.
In this photo, Zara Larsson looks exactly how I think I look everyday in my head. And so I lined up our photos side by side, and yeah I look nothing like that.
Haha. Tiny Diplo. I don’t know why this picture amuses me so much.
Coolio hanging out with his era. Is April O’Neil making a “cowabunga” gesture or is she throwing up a gang symbol because she owns the soundtrack to Dangerous Minds?
There are some days when I wake up really angry at Taylor Swift for no good reason, and then she comes through like this all Slaylor Swift and I’m like, “Ugh. Forget it. Back to loving you.”
When you’re meeting someone for the first time off a dating app, and he shows up to your door in a dad leather jacket with a bottle of liquor like, “Let’s order in.”
Out of everything that happened at the #sport event, this was by far the coolest.
Snoop’s love of the #sport is so adorable. Also love how he pic-stitched himself like us everyday people who show up on TV.
Outfit says, “This took me 14 hours to put together,” face says, “I give no fucks about any of this.” Gaga is such a legend.
Because Madge on Snapchat is better than you on Snapchat.
