What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 4/17

It was a very sad week for the #sports, as Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the NBA. I wanted to make a whole Insta column with artists loving up on the Black Mamba, but then I saw a pic of a tiny Diplo and Adam Levine doing weird shit in traffic and I was like nahhhhh. So anyway, this week Diplo got pint sized, Adam Levine plays in traffic and other interesting shit happened on the ‘Gram. Check it out.

Awwwww look at this #TBT pic of Ludacris holding up the walls before he got so rich he could pay people to hold up the walls for him. Such #goals.

for some odd reason I thought this pose was cool at the time and I’m 50% sure it actually was. #tbt A photo posted by @ludacris on Apr 14, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

Posting because I low key love both Rooney and Phantom Planet, and any photo opp with the brothers Schwartzman together is a real treat. Wait, if there’s two of them together, do they then become Schwartzmen? #deepthots

We’re taking over @LateNightSeth’s Instagram before our performance tonight! Follow along: Instagram.com/LateNightSeth A photo posted by Robert Schwartzman (@robertschwartzman) on Apr 13, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

Ariana Grande and her attempt at making an ugly face, which still looks like a hot face, so yeah.

what most of the shots actually looked like tho @creationsofla A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 9, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

Glad these two squashed their beef, if any. Now they can start a real fight over who has the most terrible hair at the moment.

Backstreets back A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 13, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

Ugh. Yo people in love are so fucking annoying. Be careful of those Rrari’s, guys. It would suck if someone ran over your foot.

Ferrari heaven. We should probably get out of the way now though. A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Apr 9, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

I did not need Mike fucking Posner to wear this scary ass mask to the MTV Movie Awards. Like I’m going to need a pill in Ibiza to wipe it from my memory.

Just went to the MTV Movie Awards. I felt very out of place and less beautiful than everyone else. I never fit in. Gosh. A photo posted by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 10:28pm PDT

In this photo, Zara Larsson looks exactly how I think I look everyday in my head. And so I lined up our photos side by side, and yeah I look nothing like that.

Warning New York girls will kill you A photo posted by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on Apr 14, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

Haha. Tiny Diplo. I don’t know why this picture amuses me so much.

New operating system A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Apr 14, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

Coolio hanging out with his era. Is April O’Neil making a “cowabunga” gesture or is she throwing up a gang symbol because she owns the soundtrack to Dangerous Minds?

Hangin with my homies #teenagemutantninjaturtles #shakazulu #fun A photo posted by Coolio (@coolio) on Apr 13, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

There are some days when I wake up really angry at Taylor Swift for no good reason, and then she comes through like this all Slaylor Swift and I’m like, “Ugh. Forget it. Back to loving you.”

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 16, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

When you’re meeting someone for the first time off a dating app, and he shows up to your door in a dad leather jacket with a bottle of liquor like, “Let’s order in.”

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 14, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Out of everything that happened at the #sport event, this was by far the coolest.

I Had to post tHis….. A photo posted by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Apr 13, 2016 at 11:18pm PDT

Snoop’s love of the #sport is so adorable. Also love how he pic-stitched himself like us everyday people who show up on TV.

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 14, 2016 at 4:14am PDT

Outfit says, “This took me 14 hours to put together,” face says, “I give no fucks about any of this.” Gaga is such a legend.

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 13, 2016 at 5:09pm PDT

Because Madge on Snapchat is better than you on Snapchat.

To Be or Not To Be…………….Doggiestyle A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 14, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

