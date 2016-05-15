What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/15

This week we bring you some really cool shit like fashiony things and bloody finger nails. That’s all I’ve got, really. Enjoy!
Adam Lambert will either wanna kiss me or cut me when he finds out that I thought this was a pic of Vanilla Ice.
Videos by VICE
Diplo’s ability to make fun of himself really takes the joy away from my ability to make fun of him. Thanks for nothing, Wes. That haircut, though. Stephen Baldwin in the ‘90s is somewhere like “Excellent coif, my friend.”
Posting because Method Man’s tongue looks like a thumb and it’s making me very uncomfortable.
Yeah see, but like Ellie probably got those fingernails from jamming on her guitar. Meanwhile I get those fingernails because I forget both sides of the cheese grater are sharp.
If you can’t accurately identify everyone in this photo, then chances are I don’t fuck with you. Sidebar, how about mini-feminist Jenny sitting there like a boss on her BMX shit, while the boys all have on shit-eating grins and haircuts that came from a wisp and a crimper?
Bieber on the left auditioned for Tupac: The Hologram; Bieber on the right auditioned for Tupac: The Musical. Neither landed the role.
And then in a land far far away, another Justin manages to get it right EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
Is Miley’s breast in her dog’s mouth? I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised or anything, but I’m really just asking.
This photo should replace the Kermit sipping tea meme. We’re all due for an upgrade.
Game concealing the #meatprint under sweatpants with unnecessary lettering in the crotch region qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment.
Meek Mill’s little cousin made more money this week than you did. How does that feel?
EPIC VIDEO. Ridiculous fashion choices in hindsight.
I wish I knew what Flume was doing here. He looks like some hipster about to rob a thrift store.
There is NO ONE ON THIS PLANET who gets more irate than I do when I see DJ Khaled spelling “shining” incorrectly.
Bey and Blue prove that when done correctly, the Canadian Tux is epic.
Kathy Iandoli wonders if in Canada the “Canadian Tux” is just a “tux.” Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.