Introducing ‘Climaxxing,’ the Gen Z Wellness Trend That Wants to End the Sex Recession

There’s a supplement for stress, a gadget for sleep, and a podcast for every conceivable health concern. Sex, though? It’s been pushed down the wellness priority list. Gen Z is officially leading a “sex recession,” but the indifference to pleasure as a health tool is pretty universal at this point.

“Climaxxing” is the wellness world’s latest answer to that problem. The concept—building small, consistent moments of intimacy into your daily routine and treating them like any other health habit—sounds almost comically practical. Solo or with a partner, the argument is that pleasure deserves a recurring slot, not a rain check.

Videos by VICE

Science has been making the case for intimacy as a health tool for a long time; the internet needed to give it a cute new name to make people pay attention. Regular physical and emotional closeness is linked to better sleep, lower stress, and stronger relationships, among other things. The body’s response to pleasure is consistent and well-documented—it doesn’t need a spa weekend or a perfectly aligned schedule to happen.

“We often underestimate the importance of sex and intimacy for our wellbeing,” says Lemon Meyer, sex writer and editorial manager at erotic audio platform Bloom Stories. “Making time for intimacy is crucial for our overall well-being, but it often slips down the to-do list.”

‘Climaxxing’ Might Sound Ridiculous, but the Wellness Argument Actually Makes Sense

The practical method Meyer recommends is something she calls “intimacy anchoring.” Instead of carving out dedicated time, you fold small moments of pleasure into your existing routine. A few minutes of alone time during a work-from-home lunch break, audio erotica on the commute, or replacing the nightly doom scroll with something that vibrates.

“You don’t need hours to spare, or the fanciest new toys, just small pockets of time you can dedicate to connecting with your body and desires,” Meyer says.

Scheduling sex sounds unsexy, and that’s a fair critique. But waiting for the perfect spontaneous moment hasn’t been working out great either. When intimacy becomes a consistent habit, the pressure around it tends to ease, and its health benefits are well-documented.

“Climaxxing” is going to get some eye rolls. But if it works, who cares what it’s called?