Introducing Lully and “Slow D’s”

Also a poem has arrived with this track and you know that if an artist is into sending out poems with his or her songs they’re not going to screw up something so simple as an apostrophe. (Side note: we totally had to look up “anthroposceney” and we can glean from Lully’s spelling of “favor” that this person is from Europe. Hmmmm.)

Listen above and get your Friday poetry hat on (ours is a beret, natch).

Videos by VICE

Lully, née Lulli,

Once sung for great Louis

The Sun King who outlived his sons



Lully, née Lulli,

A glut for sodomy

Fell out with the curly patron



To gain back his favour

He gave him a flavour

Of royal liturgical fun



Upon the ‘te deum’

The retinaculum

Was struck with the maestro’s baton



The song was so young

Sung only verse one

When Versailles uncomfterbly dumb’d



The gangrene untreated

Spread north through his meated

And life thereby quickly undone



Lully, dont fuss

Climb down parnassus

Come, visit this century, come



It’s anthroposceney

And Kanye Regimey

I’m sure you could light it up some