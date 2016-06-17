Introducing Lully and “Slow D’s”

Also a poem has arrived with this track and you know that if an artist is into sending out poems with his or her songs they’re not going to screw up something so simple as an apostrophe. (Side note: we totally had to look up “anthroposceney” and we can glean from Lully’s spelling of “favor” that this person is from Europe. Hmmmm.)
Listen above and get your Friday poetry hat on (ours is a beret, natch).
Lully, née Lulli,
Once sung for great Louis
The Sun King who outlived his sons
Lully, née Lulli,
A glut for sodomy
Fell out with the curly patron
To gain back his favour
He gave him a flavour
Of royal liturgical fun
Upon the ‘te deum’
The retinaculum
Was struck with the maestro’s baton
The song was so young
Sung only verse one
When Versailles uncomfterbly dumb’d
The gangrene untreated
Spread north through his meated
And life thereby quickly undone
Lully, dont fuss
Climb down parnassus
Come, visit this century, come
It’s anthroposceney
And Kanye Regimey
I’m sure you could light it up some