Is PlayStation Network Going Away?

A new insider leak suggests that Sony is preparing to retire the PlayStation Network and PSN branding. What does this mean for the future of Sony online play?

Report: PlayStation is “Phasing Out” PSN Branding

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Although Microsoft Gaming and Xbox have been through a ton of changes in branding and leadership in recent years, things at Sony have remained fairly standard during this console generation. That is going to change later this year, according to a leak that suggests some rebranding is on the way.

Videos by VICE

The new information comes from Insider Gaming, which claim to have seen an email that Sony Interactive Entertainment shared with developers earlier this week. The email explains that SIE is dropping the PlayStation Network and PSN branding from its offerings by September 2026.

According to the email, there will be no actual change in functionality or PS Plus subscription prices and this is just a change to simplify branding. At first glance, it looks similar to the strategy that Xbox used a while back to phase out Xbox Live and roll those perks in with the lowest tier of Game Pass.

Here is a look at the full email, courtesy of Insider Gaming:

“We’d like to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has strategically decided to phase out the terms “PlayStation Network” and “PSN” across our platform in order to properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services. What’s changing and timeline.

The upcoming changes are purely visual and will not introduce any technical alterations to our offerings. To simplify and unify branding, the terms “PlayStation Network” and “PSN” will be phased out across all SIE assets by September 2026. All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players. You’ll be notified ahead of changes coinciding with the Technical Requirements Checklist (TRC) update in the fall of 2026.

Note: PS5 DevNet access is required to view TRC documentation. At that time, you’ll need to align with the updated TRC and branding guidelines to ensure the removal of PSN instances from all future releases, assets, and external service interfaces.”

Screenshot: PlayStation

The good news is that it sounds like this is simply a change in branding (at least for now). The PlayStation Network has been offered since 2006 though, so some legacy gamers will likely be sad to see it go. The service launched during the start of the PS3 era and has been a staple of each console since then.

The email doesn’t go into detail about how PSN IDs will be impacted, but it seems likely that they will become PlayStation Accounts or something similar.

At this time, Sony has not confirmed this leak and there have been no public announcements about changes to the PSN or PlayStation Network branding. Be sure to check back in the coming days for updates.