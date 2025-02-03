It’s Not Just the US, Beer Sales Are Down in Germany Too

Here in the States, the declining interest in craft beer is noticeable countrywide. It was further highlighted by the drop-off in Colorado, a state that has become synonymous with the alcoholic beverage.

The decline of beer appears even more drastic after looking at what’s going on in Germany. The country’s annual beer sales were down in 2024, continuing a slow descent that has seen sales drop 10 percent in the last decade, arriving at its lowest number since the early 90s, The Associated Press reported.

There were 2.2 billion gallons of beer sold between German breweries and distributors, a 1.4 percent decline from the year prior. This was after a 4.5 percent lag from 2022 to 2023.

There have been a lot of factors working against the world of beer in the past decade. From rising costs to an unforeseen pandemic to a shift to more health-conscious alternatives, the industry has been in a lengthy losing battle.

Rising costs, for example, represent one reason why Beck’s, one of the top beers originating from Germany, wound up moving production from its homeland to St. Louis. Additionally, those attempting to make healthier decisions with their drinking have provided a major boost to brands like Michelob ULTRA that promote themselves as less unhealthy than their competitors.

Germany has long been synonymous with beer, as many trace the drink’s origins to the country, though the country more so perfected the brewing process than discovered it. Seeing Germany deal with the industry’s downward trajectory puts a grim spotlight on a once-booming business.

The decline in beer doesn’t mean it’s all over for breweries, however. Many of the large players, and even on a micro-level with local craft breweries in your neighborhood, have shifted to producing non-alcoholic alternatives or other options like hard seltzer and premade cocktails.